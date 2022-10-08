Gunmen open fire on man in South Chicago

A man was shot in the street Saturday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 59-year-old was on the street around 3:42 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Kingston Avenue when two gunmen approached and started shooting, police said.

The man was struck in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.