Gunmen sought in Richton Park shooting

Police in Richton Park are searching for two gunmen wanted in connection with a shooting in the southern suburb.

Police pursued a black Ford F-150 that had been used in a shooting Wednesday night as it traveled on and off I-57 between 147th and 167th streets, officials said. The truck eventually crashed just east of George Brennan Highway and Arrowhead Trace, police said.

Two males wearing dark clothing got out of the vehicle and fled toward Arrowhead Trace, according to Oak Forest officials.

The search was ultimately called off with no one in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Richton Park police at (708) 748-4700.