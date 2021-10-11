Guns, drugs discovered inside vehicle headed to junkyard from towing lot in Blue Island

article

Guns and drugs were discovered in a vehicle that was being transported from a tow lot in Blue Island to a junkyard Monday.

Early Walk, the owner of W&W Towing, said Harvey police called his office to tow an abandoned vehicle about two months ago.

The vehicle has been stored on their premises since that time, Walker said.

The vehicle was being transported to a junkyard Monday to be dismantled when police authorities discovered guns and drugs within the vehicle.

The towing company said no search was performed on the vehicle while stored on the property as drivers are instructed to avoid searching any vehicle.