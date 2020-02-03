Guns N' Roses to perform at Wrigley Field this summer

article

Legendary rockers Guns N' Roses will take their show to the "friendly confines" this summer, the band announced Monday.

Guns N' Roses will have a show at Wrigley Field on July 26th as part of a stadium tour ranging from March to August.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at noon CT on LiveNation.com. Citi cardholders will be able to purchase tickets starting at noon Tuesday through 10 p.m. local time Thursday.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will also come to Wrigley in 2020. Their "Hella Mega Tour" comes to the home of the Cubs on Aug. 13th.