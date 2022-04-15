Gunshot heard as teens steal vehicle from driver delivering groceries in Homewood

Two teenagers allegedly stole a vehicle from a person who was delivering groceries Thursday night in south suburban Homewood.

About 10:09 p.m., the victim left their blue 2021 Nissan Murano unoccupied and running while they delivered groceries in the 1800 block of 187th Street, according to Homewood police.

The driver reportedly told police they heard a single gunshot as their vehicle was stolen. A shell casing was recovered near the scene, but police haven't determined whether the gunshot was related to the stolen vehicle.

Officers observed the Nissan fleeing the area and stopped it in the 1400 block of Jill Court. A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were located inside the vehicle and both were taken into custody.

The 14-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and obstructing identification. The teen was transported to Cook County Juvenile Detention and was scheduled for a hearing Friday.

The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and was released to a guardian pending a future court date.

The investigation into the gunshot is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 708-206-3420.