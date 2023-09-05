Gunshot victim, 15, dies after being dropped off at South Shore Hospital

A teenage boy died after he was shot multiple times Sunday evening and was dropped off at a South Side hospital.

The 15-year-old who had been shot several times was dropped off at South Shore Hospital around 7:40 p.m. where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

It was not immediately clear where the shooting took place.

Police said there is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.