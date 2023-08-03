Gunshot victim, 24, dropped off at West Side hospital

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night on Chicago's West Side.

The 24-year-old, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the elbow, was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital just before 10 p.m., according to police.

The victim said he was outside at an unknown location when gunfire broke out and he was struck.

Police said the man was "uncooperative" with officers.

The shooting remains under investigation by area detectives.