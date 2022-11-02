Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was listed in critical condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear where the shooting took place.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.