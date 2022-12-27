Gurnee man charged with killing his brother on Christmas

A Gurnee man was arrested and charged for allegedly killing his brother early Christmas morning.

Around 1:50 a.m., Gurnee police responded to a home in the 1000 block of Boulevard View Avenue for a man who was possibly unconscious and not breathing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted life-saving efforts. The man was taken to Vista Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that the male victim and his brother — identified as 50-year-old Kevin Biron-Bomis — got into an argument earlier in the evening. After driving back to Kevin's home in Gurnee, police say the brothers continued to argue and Kevin punched his brother several times until he stopped breathing.

Kevin was arrested the night of the incident and appeared in bond court on Tuesday. His bond was set at $5 million on a charge of first-degree murder.

An autopsy on the victim is pending.