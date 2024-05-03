Gurnee police detective resigns after retail theft charge

A Gurnee police detective resigned after he was charged with retail theft for allegedly "under-ringing" at a store's self-checkout on Sunday.

Antoine J. Smith, 32, was accused of deliberately not scanning items during a store's checkout process around 3:30 p.m. at a business in the 6500 block of Grand Avenue, police said.

Smith, who was off-duty at the time, was charged with retail theft Sunday. He resigned from the Gurnee Police Department on the same day after four years of service.

"The Gurnee Police Department upholds the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and any actions contrary to these principles will be met with swift and decisive action," a statement from Gurnee police read. "The department remains committed to serving and protecting the community with integrity and transparency."