Chicago-area teacher accused of sharing child porn, photos of students with pedophiles

A Gurnee elementary school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography online and distributing photos of local students to pedophiles across the country.

What we know:

Detectives with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Todd R. Fowler, 47, of Grayslake on Thursday after receiving a tip from a social media company.

The tip led investigators to a home in the 300 block of Buckingham Drive, where they executed a search warrant and recovered an electronic device they believe Fowler used to share child pornography.

Fowler is a teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Gurnee. According to investigators, he also collected photos of area students—originally posted by the students or their parents on social media—and shared those images with pedophiles nationwide.

He is currently facing charges of disseminating and possessing child pornography. Additional charges could follow once investigators fully review the electronic device they recovered.

Fowler remains in the Lake County Jail as he awaits an initial court appearance Friday morning. Prosecutors plan to request that he remain in custody until his trial.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many students may have been affected or how long the alleged activity may have been going on. They also haven’t disclosed which social media platform flagged the content.

What they're saying:

"This is a despicable crime—especially when committed by someone entrusted to be a positive influence on our youth," said Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg.

He continued, "The actions of one individual do not reflect the thousands of hardworking, dedicated teachers and educators in our community. With that, this is a reminder that it is critically important for parents to monitor who their children are communicating with and to regularly remind them about the dangers of social media and the internet."

What's next:

Woodland School District has been working with investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are encouraging parents to talk to their children and reach out if they believe they may have interacted with Fowler or may be victims. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 847-377-4000.