New Chicago bar named one of the best in America by Bon Appétit

The Brief Gus’ Sip & Dip in Chicago was named one of Bon Appétit’s Best New Bars in America. Opened on New Year’s Eve 2024, it's praised for creative drinks and an inclusive vibe. The bar offers 30 reimagined cocktails, rotating Happy Hours, and late-night dining.



A River North cocktail bar is getting national attention.

Gus’ Sip & Dip has been named one of Bon Appétit’s Best New Bars in America.

What we know:

The bar, which opened on New Year’s Eve 2024, is one of just nine bars across the country to make Bon Appétit’s annual list.

The list celebrates standout new bars that opened in the past year and are pushing the boundaries of what a bar can be—with creative drinks, immersive design, and inclusive energy.

What they're saying:

"We are truly honored to be featured alongside so many exceptional bar programs across the country," beverage director Kevin Beary said in a statement. "We have been blown away by the support from the River North neighborhood and the greater Chicago community."

Gus’ Sip & Dip is reportedly known for classic cocktails with a modern twist, and elevated bar food from executive chef Bob Broskey. The menu includes 30 "reimagined" cocktails, a rotating Happy Hour, and late-night dining, in a walk-in-only setting.

"At Gus’, we’ve always believed it’s about more than just great cocktails. Every drink is crafted with care and expertise, and it’s an honor to share that experience with our guests each day," said Scott Kitsmiller, bar manager.

Check out the bar's menu HERE.