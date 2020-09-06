Gusty winds and rain expected Sunday; dangerous lakefront waves as storms push through Chicago: forecasters

Thunderstorms accompanied by strong gusts of wind are expected in the Chicago area Sunday afternoon as well as high waves and rip currents at the lakeshore until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Widespread rain and storms are expected between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Some areas may see small hail and winds over 40 miles per hour.

Waves could be 6 feet high through early afternoon until subsiding to between 2 to 4 feet by mid-evening, the National Weather Service said in its warning.

“Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures,” the weather service said.

The gusty northeast winds responsible for dangerous lake conditions are part of a storm system moving through northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, there’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms and showers in Chicago into Wednesday morning.

The total rainfall should be below a tenth-of-an-inch, forecasters said.

The rest of the week will be dryer and warmer, with high temperatures in the mid-80s or high-70s, the weather service said.