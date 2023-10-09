Hamas attack: Chicago flights to Israel canceled amid global concern

The Hamas attack on Israel is being called the deadliest attack in half a century. Now, people in the United States are trying to make sense of what is happening overseas.

At O'Hare Airport, no more passengers will be going to Israel. As of 2 p.m. on Monday, flights to and from Tel Aviv have been canceled.

Israel on Monday bombarded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes as it continues a counteroffensive with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. All supplies of food, water, and electricity are cut off to roughly two million residents on the Gaza Strip.

More than 700 Israelis are dead, and at least 560 Palestinians killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. There has been worldwide outrage over the Hamas attack and hostage-taking.

FOX 32 talked to the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, who says this attack has been coming. The spokesperson says Palestinians are coming together to support their country because Israel has targeted Palestine for years.

"Palestinians are fighting back in self-defense because Israel has been able to do this, devastated our people, devastated our communities, devastated our families in Palestine with impunity because they have support from our U.S. government here, unfortunately," said Hatem Abudayyeh, National chair, US Palestinian Community Network.

Because of the conflict overseas, New York is deploying extra officers to Jewish areas and synagogues. Chicago police told FOX 32 that there is no concern over threats in Chicago, but they will also closely monitor Jewish areas and synagogues.

Palestinian people plan to continue rallies this week in Chicago to show support.