Hamilton star to reprise role for one night only in Chicago

Miguel Cervantes, who portrayed Alexander Hamilton in the Chicago production of Hamilton, will reprise his role for one night only.

Cervantes will headline An Evening with Hamilton on Tuesday night at The Metropolitan Club in the Willis Tower.

The actor will perform several songs from the musical, share personal stories and take questions and photos from the audience.

"We're known for bringing unique, luxury events like this one to the city of Chicago," said Metropolitan Club General Manger Vijayakumar Raj. "This will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend an evening with one of Broadway’s biggest stars, and we know it will be magical for all who attend."

The special event is open to the public. Tickets are $200 and can be purchased through EventBrite. A cocktail reception and appetizers are included with the purchase of a ticket.

Cervantes will return to the role when the show reopens on Broadway in September.