Hammer-wielding robbers target suburban mall

Image 1 of 4 ▼ During the mall robbery, the suspects displayed a handgun with an extended magazine and a hammer.

Bloomingdale police are searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery at a suburban mall last month.

The robbery occurred on April 22 at the Stratford Square Mall. At least two people used a handgun with an extended magazine and a hammer to carry out the robbery,

The suspects fled the area in a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee, and their vehicle was last tracked eastbound on I-88 in the Oak Brook area.

Police say the robbery was an isolated incident targeting a specific business within the mall, and an investigation is still ongoing.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The car believed to be connected to suspects has a license plate number of 3296508.

Contact the Bloomingdale Police Investigations Unit at (630) 529-9868 if anyone has any additional information or can identify the suspects.