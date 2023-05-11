Hammer-wielding robbers target suburban mall
During the mall robbery, the suspects displayed a handgun with an extended magazine and a hammer.
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. - Bloomingdale police are searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery at a suburban mall last month.
The robbery occurred on April 22 at the Stratford Square Mall. At least two people used a handgun with an extended magazine and a hammer to carry out the robbery,
The suspects fled the area in a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee, and their vehicle was last tracked eastbound on I-88 in the Oak Brook area.
Police say the robbery was an isolated incident targeting a specific business within the mall, and an investigation is still ongoing.
The car believed to be connected to suspects has a license plate number of 3296508.
Contact the Bloomingdale Police Investigations Unit at (630) 529-9868 if anyone has any additional information or can identify the suspects.