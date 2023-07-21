Hammond continues discussions on requiring gas stations to close overnight in response to violent crimes

The city of Hammond is set to continue discussions requiring gas stations to close overnight.

There was no vote at the last meeting. The ordinance would affect most of the 37 gas stations in the city.

City leaders say violent criminal acts – often involving firearms – have happened at gas stations late at night and in the early morning hours over the last several years.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott's support for the ordinance stems from a recent murder that occurred at a gas station after 2 a.m.

"A lot of the crime taking place in our city happens after hours at gas stations. We've talked about this for a number of years," McDermott said. "It was time to put my foot down and say this is enough."

Some City Council members called for more data before making a final decision.

"Before agreeing to this, we need more data even from the gas stations of what instances are happening between 12 and 5 a.m.," said Katrina Alexander.

Council members also wanted clarification on what will happen to guarantee that gas station facilities are safe when closed, which gas stations have armed security, and how many employees would lose their jobs if the ordinance is put in place.

Gas stations located along the interstate and toll roads will have the option to submit a petition to be exempted from the curfew and remain open past midnight.