Hammond couple's baby gives 'peace sign' during ultrasound
HAMMOND, Ind. - Peace, man.
Everyone is going ‘gaga’ over this ultrasound picture taken in northwest Indiana!
FOX 32 spoke to the Hammond couple who said they are still beaming after their baby girl's 31-week checkup.
During that appointment, they caught her giving the peace sign.
"She'll be feisty just like Abby, so she's giving us a run so far. She's a very busy baby," said Kyle Weener.
This will be Abby and Kyle Weener's third child. They have a name already picked out: Eleanor, or Eli, for short.