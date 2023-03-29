Hammond elementary students find gun on school bus

Elementary school students found a handgun on a Hammond school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The School City of Hammond says the gun was left on the previous route by a high school student.

The elementary students gave the weapon to the bus driver as soon as it was found. The driver contacted dispatch and immediately returned to the school.

No students were harmed or injured during the incident and the weapon was not discharged at any time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The weapon was turned over to Hammond police and the suspect has been identified based on the video footage from the bus.

The incident remains under investigation.

"Our deepest appreciation goes out to the students involved who ensured that their fellow bus-riders and staff remained safe," School City of Hammond administration said in an email to parents.

The district emailed parents alerting them of the incident and reminded them that children should never pick up unattended firearms because they could accidently discharge.