Hammond schools closed Wednesday due to 'excessive call offs'

The School City of Hammond district in Northwest Indiana canceled classes Wednesday due to a lack of staffing.

The district, which is made up of 16 schools, said they were unable to safely staff their buildings due to "excessive call offs."

In a post on Facebook, the district said class was canceled at all locations. There will be no eLearning. The day will be made up at a future date.

According to the district's website, they serve 12,099 students and have more than 2,000 employees.

The district held a school board meeting Tuesday night to discuss school closings.