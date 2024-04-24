Expand / Collapse search

Hammond schools closed Wednesday due to 'excessive call offs'

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 24, 2024 7:03am CDT
Hammond
FOX 32 Chicago

Hammond schools closed Wednesday due to staffing issues

The School City District of Hammond district canceled class at all 16 schools Wednesday due to excessive "call offs." The district said in a Facebook post that they could not safely staff their buildings.

HAMMOND, Ind. - The School City of Hammond district in Northwest Indiana canceled classes Wednesday due to a lack of staffing. 

The district, which is made up of 16 schools, said they were unable to safely staff their buildings due to "excessive call offs."

In a post on Facebook, the district said class was canceled at all locations. There will be no eLearning. The day will be made up at a future date. 

According to the district's website, they serve 12,099 students and have more than 2,000 employees. 

The district held a school board meeting Tuesday night to discuss school closings.