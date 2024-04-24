Hammond schools closed Wednesday due to 'excessive call offs'
HAMMOND, Ind. - The School City of Hammond district in Northwest Indiana canceled classes Wednesday due to a lack of staffing.
The district, which is made up of 16 schools, said they were unable to safely staff their buildings due to "excessive call offs."
In a post on Facebook, the district said class was canceled at all locations. There will be no eLearning. The day will be made up at a future date.
According to the district's website, they serve 12,099 students and have more than 2,000 employees.
The district held a school board meeting Tuesday night to discuss school closings.