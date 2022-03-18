'Hands up': Tinley Park business robbed by armed suspect

article

Police in suburban Tinley Park are searching for a man who robbed a business at gunpoint Thursday night.

According to the village, around 7:30 p.m., a man wearing a black surgical mask and a hooded sweatshirt pulled tightly over his head entered Just Threading, located at 9512 W. 179th Street.

Police said the man walked straight to the counter, pulling a black handgun from his waistband, before pointing it at employees saying, "hands up."

The man then walked behind the counter and attempted to open the cash register. He was able to take $150 before fleeing the store on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Police said the man was black, 5`8" to 6`0" tall, weighing approximately 160 to 185 pounds with a slender build. He was wearing a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt, a black surgical mask, black gloves, orange-patterned track pants and dark gym shoes.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information to call the Tinley Park Police Department at (708) 444-5300.