Cook County man charged with fatally stabbing teenager

A Hanover Park man was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing to death a teenager last week.

On June 1st, around 9:30 p.m., Hanover Park police responded to the 7400 block of Jensen Boulevard for a report of a person down in a parking lot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 17-year-old Winder Cruz – also of Hanover Park – dead from multiple stab wounds.

According to police, an investigation found that 22-year-old Abdullah Ahmed fatally stabbed Cruz.

Abdullah Ahmed | Hanover Park Police Department

"I am extremely proud of the effort put in by our Investigative Unit on this case, who worked tirelessly to secure justice for the victim and his family," said Hanover Park Police Chief Andrew Johnson.

Ahmed has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond, police said.