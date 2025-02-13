Suburban man convicted of firing shots at woman during road rage incident, following her to police station

article

The Brief A suburban man was convicted of attempted murder for shooting at a woman during a 2022 road rage incident in Hanover Park. Prosecutors say Murry fired multiple shots at the victim's vehicle at two different locations before following her to the police station, where he was arrested. Murry's sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 31, following the return of the pre-sentence report.



A suburban man was convicted this week of opening fire on a woman during a 2022 road rage incident.

Murry, 27, of Hanover Park, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He has been in custody at the DuPage County Jail since August 22, 2022.

The backstory:

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on Aug. 21, 2022 at about 2:30 a.m. near Lake Street and Ontarioville Road in Hanover Park.

According to prosecutors, a woman was in her vehicle and stopped at a red light when Murry pulled up behind her.

When the light turned green, prosecutors say he immediately began honking and tailgating the victim.

The woman then pulled over to let Murry pass. After passing the victim, Murry stopped while the victim tried to drive past him.

When the victim attempted to pass, the two vehicles were involved in a minor traffic crash.

The woman then stepped out of the car to exchange information. At that time, Murry began yelling at her, pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at her.

The woman ran back to her car and drove away as Murry continued to follow her.

Murry caught up to the victim at a red light at the intersection of County Farm Road and Lake Street and fired four more rounds at the woman's vehicle, prosecutors said.

She then drove to the Hanover Park Police Department and circled the parking lot as Murry continued to follow her. He was taken into custody at that time.

While investigating the shooting, investigators located a 9mm Taurus handgun from under the driver's seat of Murry's vehicle. Additionally, police found six shell casings from the two locations, along with five bullet cartridges from the victim's vehicle.

The victim's vehicle also had multiple bullet holes and a shattered passenger side window.

The victim was not injured.

What they're saying:

Following the conviction, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin released a statement that read:

"Road rage can escalate in just a matter of seconds. The fact that Mr. Murry not only opened fire on an innocent woman whom he had never even met before due to a minor traffic altercation but then continued to follow her and then again opened fire as she waited at a red light is outrageous. Judge Bugos’ guilty finding once again sends the message that in DuPage County, we will not stand for this type of violent, unprovoked behavior and anyone who exhibits this type of criminal behavior will be held accountable for their actions. I thank the Hanover Park Police Department for their work which allowed my office to build a strong prosecution resulting in today’s guilty finding. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Mike Fisher and Nicole Wilkes-English for their outstanding work that led to today’s guilty finding."

What's next:

Murry's next court appearance is scheduled for March 31 for return of the pre-sentence report.