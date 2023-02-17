Hanover Park shooting: Arrest warrant issued for man who allegedly killed woman near suburban school

A man is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old woman in Hanover Park earlier this week.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was obtained Friday for 43-year-old William N. Taylor, formerly of Hanover Park.

The fatal shooting took place in a residential neighborhood near Montibello Drive and Court P.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the scene and found the victim, Clarice P. Taylor (Alexander), dead from gunshot wounds.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said that William Taylor had a relationship with the victim, and the incident does appear to be isolated.

He is still considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone coming into contact with Taylor is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Lt. Ralph Gniewosz at (630) 823-5516.