Hanover Park fatal shooting: Area schools put on lockdown after woman killed nearby

Some schools in Hanover Park were placed on lockdown Monday morning after a 41-year-old woman was shot and killed nearby.

Hanover Park police say the fatal shooting took place in a residential neighborhood near Montibello Drive and Court P.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene and found the female victim dead from gunshot wounds. Police were still on scene as of 4 p.m.

Keeneyville District 20 sent a letter to families notifying them that children at Greenbrook, Spring Wood, and the Early Childhood Center were placed under what the district calls a "Secure and Teach" procedure.

Under the order, students and staff were able to continue normal classroom activities but could not leave the classroom.

An afternoon update from the school stated that students would be dismissed at their normal times, and that additional staff and police would be present during dismissal as a precaution.

Police have not released any official information yet about a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Lieutenant Ralph Gniewosz at (630) 823-5516.