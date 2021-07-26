Harper College launches scholarship program for students in need

Harper College is using a massive donation to create a scholarship for students in need.

The Igniting Paths to Success Scholarship covers full tuition, fees and books for 1,000 students with financial need.

According to the Daily Herald, the scholarships will be funded with half of an $18 million gift from philanthropist and author Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and $3 million from college funds.

According to officials, the remaining part of Scott's donation will be used "to advance academic innovation, increase basic needs support, reduce persistent equity gaps in student access outcomes and increase community impact."

