Harvey alderwoman streams apparent arrest while surrendering to police

A Harvey alderwoman took to Facebook Live on Wednesday morning, allegedly recording herself from the backseat of a police vehicle after turning herself in to authorities.

Alderwoman Colby Chapman said she surrendered at the Harvey Police Department around 7 a.m. following allegations that she had filed a false police report on Oct. 14.

According to the alderwoman, she was then transferred to the Phoenix Police Department, stating that the Harvey Police Department could not hold her in custody.

During the livestream, she repeatedly mentioned that she was handcuffed and described her situation as the "ultimate abuse of power."

"I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. When you stand up and you freedom fight, these unfortunately are the things that happen. I’m gonna continue to be a disruptor of the status quo," said Chapman.

The alderwoman did not go into specifics when it came to the alleged false police report, only noting that there is "no secret" as to what happened and that several witnesses were present.

She then accused local authorities of corruption and of trying to "assassinate her character."

In August, Chapman was arrested after video footage from the City of Harvey Municipal Building, located at 15320 Broadway Avenue, allegedly captured an altercation between Chapman and City Administrator Corean Davis, city officials said.

Mugshot released of Colby Chapman. (Harvey PD)

The footage allegedly showed Davis trying to speak with the City of Harvey attorney when she encountered Chapman. The video then allegedly showed Chapman becoming upset and "aggressively moving toward" Davis.

A man is then seen restraining Chapman as she allegedly attempts to confront Davis, who was behind glass doors. City officials said Chapman was then allegedly seen making several gestures, suggesting that she wanted to escalate the situation physically.

The investigation into that incident is ongoing.

Despite the accusations against her, Chapman made it clear that she would not be silenced.

"I will not stand down," she declared during the livestream.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the city of Harvey and police department for more information on this matter.

We are waiting to hear back.