Harvey alderwoman arrested after alleged assault of City Administrator caught on video

A Harvey alderwoman was arrested this week after she allegedly assaulted the City Administrator.

On Aug. 14, video footage from the City of Harvey Municipal Building, located at 15320 Broadway Avenue, allegedly captured an altercation between 2nd Ward Alderwoman Colby Chapman and City Administrator Corean Davis, city officials said.

The footage allegedly showed Davis trying to speak with the City of Harvey attorney when she encountered Chapman. The video then allegedly showed Chapman becoming upset and "aggressively moving toward" Davis.

A man is then seen restraining Chapman as she allegedly attempts to confront Davis, who was behind glass doors. City officials said Chapman was then allegedly seen making several gestures, suggesting that she wanted to escalate the situation physically.

No additional information has been released.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.