Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash sends car into Orland Park home

The Brief Two drivers were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. Friday near 151st Street and 80th Avenue in Orland Park. One vehicle crashed into the side of a home, causing significant structural damage; no one inside the home was hurt. Both drivers are in stable condition and did not require extrication; fire crews worked to prevent a possible collapse of the home.



Two drivers were hospitalized Friday after a multi-vehicle crash that sent one car into the side of a home in Orland Park, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near 151st Street, just east of 80th Avenue and about a half block from an Orland Fire Protection District station.

Details on what led to the crash have not been released.

Orland fire officials said one vehicle struck the side of a home, causing significant damage. Crews worked to stabilize the structure and prevent a possible collapse.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Car crashes into home in Orland Park. (Orland Fire Protection District)

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. No one inside the home was injured, and no extrication was needed.

Further details haven't been released.