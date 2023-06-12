Harvey city workers protest lack of union contract

Harvey city workers are sounding the alarm over their pay.

The city employees claim they have been fighting for a union contract for seven years.

AFSCME Local 24-04 reveals that approximately 30 public works and clerical employees are planning to protest Mayor Christopher Clark, accusing him of refusing to bargain for a new contract.

The union asserts that both sides met in November of last year, but the city canceled bargaining dates in December and March and has since refused to further negotiate.

The protest is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. this evening at Harvey City Hall.