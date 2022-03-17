Harvey teen charged in violent Wendy's carjacking that left victim paralyzed

A Harvey teenager was charged Thursday with attempted murder in the 2021 carjacking and shooting of a woman at a Wendy's parking lot in west suburban Aurora.

Ishmail Gonzalez, 17, will be tried as an adult after prosecutors said he shot a woman who was eating in her car on Jan. 16, 2021 in the parking lot of a Wendy's in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road, police said.

Gonzalez, who was 15 at the time, then allegedly stole her Red 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe and drove off, police said.

Responding officers found the woman on the ground and she was taken to a local hospital, police said. She is permanently paralyzed as a result of her injuries, prosecutors said.

Gonzalez faces a slew of charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti set Gonzalez's bail at $500,000.

He is next due in court on April 6 at the Kane County Judicial Center.