4 killed after train crashes into car in Harvey

Four people were killed after a train crashed into a car early Wednesday in south suburban Harvey.

Harvey officials responded to a collision between a car and a train around 2 a.m. at 155th and Halsted streets.

Police said the car immediately caught fire after the crash and four people who were inside were pronounced dead.

Those killed have not yet been identified.

It was not immediately clear why the car was on the tracks at the time of the crash.

The intersection has been reopened to traffic. Police are still investigating.