Harvey's 147th Street Metra station to begin renovations next week

The 147th Street Sibley Metra station in south suburban Harvey will close next Monday for renovations.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was on hand Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The station is about three decades old and is not handicap accessible. Governor Pritzker says the $20 million transformation will include elevators, new entrances and parking lots, and a warming center.

The city of Harvey is also getting a doubling in state infrastructure funding to improve bike paths and sidewalks.

"These are the kinds of projects whose importance may go unnoticed by folks who don't live here, but they represent the core of what ‘Rebuild Illinois’ actually means for working families. Revitalizing communities, redesigning transit systems — these are the improvements that make it easier for parents to get to work and back so they can spend more time with their families," Pritzker said.

Construction on the new 147th Street Sibley Metra station is expected to be completed next spring. Until then, riders can get on at the Ivanhoe and Harvey Metra stations.