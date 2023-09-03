Harwood Heights woman dies after being beaten by carjacker, police say

A 61-year-old woman has died after being beaten and carjacked in northwest suburban Harwood Heights.

Police found Ma L. Operio lying in the street right in front of her own home in the 4400 block of Natchez Avenue at about 6:38 a.m. on Wednesday. She was hospitalized in critical condition and her family took her off life support on Sunday.

Police say 24-year-old Reese Miller stole her blue Toyota Scion. A witness told prosecutors that it wasn't unusual for the woman to be outside early in the morning when she would tend to her plants.

The witness called 9-1-1 when he was preparing to leave for work and saw his neighbor in a struggle with the suspect. Prosecutors say he took off in her car, and when police arrived just after 6:30 a.m., the woman's face was blue and purple.

Court documents reveal that Miller "admitted placing a zip tie around the victim's neck and throat" and also that license plate recognition technology helped officers track Miller down.

Flock Safety's devices pinged the stolen plates in Sauk Village, University Park, and then Crete where he was arrested within a few hours of the heinous crime.

In the car, investigators found a note that prosecutors say Miller admitted to writing. It said he "didn't want to hurt people" but "it seemed to be the only choice."

Charges against Miller are expected to be enhanced now that Operio has died.