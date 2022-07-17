Hasbro to allow fans to print their faces on action figures

Ever wonder what you would look like as an action figure?

Hasbro Inc. will soon roll out the "Selfie Series," described as a new personalization platform that allows fans to 3D print their faces on some of their favorite collector-grade 6-inch action figures. A selection of character costume designs will include G.I. JOE, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers, and Marvel, as well as designs inspired by Star Wars™ heroes.

The experience will launch in Fall 2022 and will be exclusively available on the Hasbro Pulse mobile app for fans 16 years and older.

Fans can preview and be among the first to create the Hasbro Selfie Series figures at the San Diego Comic-Con from July 21 to July 24.

"We are super excited to dive into the world of personalization and customization with Hasbro Selfie Series. We have done extensive research to truly understand the fan’s ask for a personalized product, and the team has done a fantastic job at making that dream a reality," Brian Chapman, Hasbro President of Design, Development and Innovation, said in a news release. "The innovation on this proprietary technology is truly remarkable, and we cannot wait to give fans the opportunity to add themselves to their collections."

"Hasbro Selfie Series is giving us a new way to engage with the fans," Kwamina Crankson, General Manager & Senior Vice President, Hasbro Direct, added. "We are just scratching the surface when it comes to customization, and we’re excited to see where this new, innovative platform takes us."

