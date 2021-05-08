Have you seen a red Mazda with windshield damage? Police say driver hit a boy on a bicycle

article

Chicago police are looking for the driver who crashed into a 13-year-old boy on a bike and kept on going in spite of significant damage to the car's windshield.

The crash happened on March 30 around 6:30 p.m. in Archer Heights.

The boy was biking along West 51st Street near Hamlin when a red Mazda 3 sped towards him. Police say the driver was heading recklessly eastbound when the boy was hit.

There is no way the driver could not have known what happened, since the windshield of the Mazda was damaged.

If you have information about this driver and the red Mazda, please call police at 312-745-4521.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP