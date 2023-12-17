Have you seen him? Search nears two-month mark for missing man in Little Village

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a 23-year-old man last seen nearly two months ago in Little Village.

Reginald Wilson was in the area of 2500 S. Western Avenue on Oct. 22, 2023 before he disappeared, according to Chicago police.

He's described as being 5-foot-6, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has any more information on Wilson's whereabouts is urged to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.