Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
14
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:06 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County

Have you seen him? This Chicago man has been missing for months

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
West Garfield Park
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

CHICAGO - A man has been reported missing for months from West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Michael Venson was last seen October 15, 2020, in the 4700 block of West West End Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Venson is 5 feet, 130 pounds, with brown. eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-746-8251.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

New 'Uncovered' database revisits missing and murdered people cases

The new 'Uncovered' database gathers information on all missing and murdered people in hopes of developing breakthroughs in their cases.