Have you seen him? This Chicago man has been missing for months

article

A man has been reported missing for months from West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Michael Venson was last seen October 15, 2020, in the 4700 block of West West End Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Venson is 5 feet, 130 pounds, with brown. eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-746-8251.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP