Have you seen this man? He is suspected in a sexual assault in Chicago

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are hoping you can identify this suspect in a sexual assault.

The attack happened on May 6 at 11 pm. on North Harding near Potomac in Humboldt Park.

The attacker forced the victim into an alleyway.

If you have information, you can provide an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com. You can speak with detectives at (312) 746-6554.

If you see this suspect, Chicago police want you to:

  • Call 911, and try to provide a description of the suspect, license plate number, direction they're going, etc.
  • Avoid approaching the suspect
  • Do not do anything that will put you or others in danger

