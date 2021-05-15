Have you seen this man? He is suspected in a sexual assault in Chicago

article

Chicago police are hoping you can identify this suspect in a sexual assault.

The attack happened on May 6 at 11 pm. on North Harding near Potomac in Humboldt Park.

The attacker forced the victim into an alleyway.

If you have information, you can provide an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com. You can speak with detectives at (312) 746-6554.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

If you see this suspect, Chicago police want you to:

Call 911, and try to provide a description of the suspect, license plate number, direction they're going, etc.

Avoid approaching the suspect

Do not do anything that will put you or others in danger