Have you seen Tsering Wangyal? 82-year-old woman missing from Skokie

The family of an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing from Skokie this week is seeking the public's help in finding their loved one.

Tsering Wangyal, 82, was last seen in the 9500 block of Bronx Place on July 15 around 3:30 p.m.

Wangyal is roughly five-foot-one and weighs about 160 pounds. She has silver hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wangyal, you are asked to contact 911 immediately. You can also call the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900.