Hazardous material spill in Joliet causes road closure

The Joliet Fire Department was working to clean up a hazardous material spill near Interstate 80 on Friday.

According to officials, a semi-truck leaked liquid Sodium Phosphate at I-80 and Richards Street.

There was no immediate threat to anyone in the area, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

I-80 eastbound is currently shut down from Center Street to Briggs Street. The fire department urges people to avoid the I-80 and Richards Street area.