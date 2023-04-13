Hazel Crest man charged in fatal Englewood shooting: police

article

A Hazel Crest man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in Englewood earlier this year.

Police say Anathi Davis-Peal, 24, was identified as the offender who shot and killed a man during a gathering at a home in the 5600 block of South Throop Street on Jan. 6.

Davis-Peal was charged with first degree-murder.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.