Hazel Crest man charged with murder in South Side shooting

A suburban man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting on the city's South Side.

Keshaun Davenport, 28, of Hazel Crest, was arrested Sept. 17 in the 3000 block of West 171st Street on one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police say Davenport was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred Aug. 19 in the 600 block of West 69th Street.

Details on the shooting are limited, but authorities said Davenport shot and killed a 32-year-old man.

Davenport is in custody and is expected to appear in court Sept. 20 for a detention hearing.