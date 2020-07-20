Hazel Crest man charged with DUI in fatal Dan Ryan crash

article

A south suburban man has been charged with DUI in connection with one of multiple fatal crashes that shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway for several hours during Friday’s morning commute.

Daryl L. Garrett, 47, was driving a red Chevrolet Camaro about 3:53 a.m. on southbound I-94 when he rear-ended a black Ford Crown Victoria near 73rd Street, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The Ford became engulfed in flames after the crash and its driver was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the driver’s identity.

Garrett, who lives in Hazel Crest, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to state police. He was arrested Saturday and charged with a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death.

Garret’s bail was set at $50,000 and he remains in custody at Cermak Hospital at the Cook County Jail, state police said.

He is due back in court on Tuesday, according to Cook County court records.

The fiery wreck was one of four crashes Friday morning that prompted a full shutdown of the southbound Dan Ryan south of 71st Street until about 10 a.m. One other person was killed and several others were injured in the crashes.