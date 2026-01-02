Hazmat crews called to Evanston mental health facility

The Brief Police and fire crews responded to an isolated hazmat incident Friday morning at Greenwood Care in Evanston. Officials said there is no threat to the public. Chicago Avenue remains closed as crews continue working at the scene.



Police and fire crews responded Friday morning to an isolated hazardous materials incident at a mental healthcare facility in Evanston.

What we know:

The response began around 11:30 a.m. at the Greenwood Care facility, located at 1406 Chicago Ave., according to Evanston police. Officials said there was no threat to the public, but a hazmat response remained active as crews worked at the scene.

Chicago Avenue was closed to traffic between Dempster Street and Lake Street, with additional closures between Lake Street and Greenwood Avenue to accommodate fire department equipment. Police urged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area and use alternate routes until further notice.

Greenwood Care is a licensed intermediate care facility with 145 beds that serves adults with chronic mental illness.

Authorities said updates will be provided as the response continues.