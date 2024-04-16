HazMat situation at Chef Gordon Ramsay's Naperville restaurant leaves 1 hospitalized

One person was hospitalized after a hazardous materials situation caused the evacuation of Ramsay's Kitchen in Naperville, a restaurant owned by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

At about 9:14 p.m., emergency crews responded to the restaurant, located at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department. Firefighters, who were the first to respond to the scene, located approximately one gallon of spilled ammonia that was "off-gassing" in the restaurant's basement, officials said.

Restaurant staff evacuated customers before firefighters arrived, the statement said. One person was taken to Edward Hospital for an undisclosed injury and was reportedly in stable condition, officials said.

Hazmat technicians with the Naperville Fire Department used specialized absorbent materials to clean up the ammonia within 30 minutes, and crews remained on the scene for another 30 minutes to ventilate fumes from the restaurant.

Officials said the spill was contained to the basement and staff were able to return to the building after the ammonia was cleaned up.