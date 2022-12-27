Hazmat team responds to CPD station after resident discovers piece of mail with unknown substance on it

A hazmat team responded to the 18th District CPD station on the Near North Side Tuesday morning.

At about 9:19 a.m., a resident walked into the 18th District CPD station in the 1100 block of North Larrabee after discovering a piece of mail with an unknown substance on it, Chicago police said.

A hazmat team responded and tested the envelope, which was found to be negative for any suspicious substance.

No injuries were reported.

The incident has been classified as non-criminal.