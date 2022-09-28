'He would not let me go': Victim speaks out after Chicago man charged with attacking several women

One of the women attacked Sunday morning by the same Chicago man is speaking out.

Quavon Ewing is accused of trying to drag a woman inside his car Sunday morning in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street. Police said on the same day, Ewing also beat up a woman in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road and attacked another woman, 25, in the 600 block of South State Street.



"His eyes are kind of wild. I could see that he wasn't someone that was all the way there," said the victim in the first attack, who wants to remain anonymous.

The 35-year-old woman was on her way to the gym on Roosevelt Road at 8:30 a.m.

Police said he bear-hugged her before she was able to fight him off. She said he exposed himself right before lunging at her.

"I punched him repeatedly, and I was like, 'Get off of me.' I was screaming. And he would not let me go. He just kept trying to pull me into him," she said.

The woman ran off after she bit him, but 15 minutes later, police say Ewing tried to force a 45-year-old woman into a van on the 200 block of South Sangamon.

That victim was also able to resist, while others in the area were able to video record the incident and intervene verbally.

Quavon Ewing | Chicago police

"That video with the van - that helped me be able to reach out to detectives and say, 'Hey, I was attacked by someone in the exact same van. That's the van,'" the woman told FOX 32.

In the third incident, minutes later, police said Ewing poured a bottle of urine onto a 25-year-old woman on the CTA Red Line Platform at Harrison.

Ewing is a registered sex offender and was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2018.

He was also convicted of aggravated battery two years later.

He is being held on a 500,000 bond and is due back in court Oct. 19.