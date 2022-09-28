'She deserved it': Chicago man allegedly tried to kidnap woman, poured urine on another and attacked a third

Prosecutors released disturbing new details Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping attempt in the West Loop and two other attacks against women that occurred Sunday.

Quavon Ewing, 32, is accused of trying to drag a woman inside his car Sunday morning in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street. Police said on the same day, Ewing also beat up a woman in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road and attacked another woman, 25, in the 600 block of South State Street.

At about 8:31 a.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old woman was walking in the 100 block of West Roosevelt in Chicago toward her gym when she observed Ewing allegedly standing by a maroon van urinating and possibly exposing himself.

The victim tried to avoid eye contact with Ewing.

As she walked by him, she was about three feet away when he began to try and talk to her.

She said she couldn't hear him because she was listening to an audio book.

Ewing then allegedly moved toward her and put his hands on her shoulders and pulled her in to a bear hug. He was allegedly moaning and calling her baby as he did this, prosecutors said.

The woman then began to hit Ewing with her cell phone, which was in her hand, and then bit him in the neck.

Ewing then released her.

He then got into his the passenger door of the maroon van, and the van drove off.

The woman went to a nearby store and called police, prosecutors said.

In the second incident, a 45-year-old woman was walking home from Starbucks around 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Sangamon Street.

The woman noticed Ewing was walking next to her. She didn't think much of it until Ewing allegedly began walking faster and abruptly got in front of her, prosecutors said.

Ewing then allegedly grabbed the woman by the shoulders with his hands, and proceeded to try and take her inside a maroon van.

Quavon Ewing | Chicago police

Ewing moved the woman two feet from the sidewalk and near the side sliding door of the fan.

The woman began shouting very loud, and Ewing allegedly punched her in the head with a closed fist.

The woman was trying to stay out of the van, and began pulling so hard on the side of the van that she pulled some of the protective cover off the van. They were struggling for about a minute, prosecutors said.

A bystander in the area heard the woman screaming and confronted Ewing, prosecutors said.

Ewing then allegedly grabbed an unknown object from his van, and threatened the bystander with it.

He then got into the van and fled the scene.

At about 9:03 a.m., Ewing was seen on CTA surveillance camera urinating inside a cup while at the platform near the 600 block of South State Street, prosecutors said.

Moments later, another victim, a 25-year-old woman, went down the stairs to get into the Blue Line train station.

Ewing was coming out of the train station at the same time, prosecutors said.

As the woman was passing by Ewing, Ewing poured the bottle of urine on her, covering her hair, face, mouth and purse, prosecutors said.

Before leaving the scene, Ewing allegedly stated to the woman that "she deserved it."

Ewing was identified in photo arrays by two of the victims.

Prosecutors said there is video evidence of Ewing fleeing the scene of the area of the attempted kidnapping of the 45-year-old woman.

There is also surveillance video of Ewing allegedly urinating into a plastic bottle and pouring it on the third victim.

Ewing was arrested Tuesday.

He also identified himself wearing the white shirt with the blue logo from a still shot of the CTA video.

Ewing has a pending failure to register case. He received an I Bond on Saturday for that offense.

On Wednesday, a judge set bail for Ewing at $500,000, and will have to be on electric monitoring.

He is to have no contact with victims, witnesses or CTA.