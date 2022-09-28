Registered sex offender charged in West Loop kidnapping attempt, 2 other attacks against women

article

A Chicago man has been charged with trying to kidnap a woman in the West Loop and two other attacks against women that happened on the same day.

Quavon Ewing, 32, is accused of trying to drag a woman inside his car Sunday morning in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street. Police said on the same day, Ewing also beat up a woman in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road and attacked another woman, 25, in the 600 block of South State Street.

Ewing is registered as a sex offender in Mount Sterling, Illinois.

He was arrested Tuesday in the Loop, according to police.

Ewing, of Back of the Yards, was charged with attempted kidnapping and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

At about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street when Ewing approached her, grabbed both of her arms and tried to pull her inside a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan, police said. The victim began to scream.

"It was gut-wrenching, primordial even – immediately got our attention," said Thomas James, who was a passenger in a rideshare nearby and heard the victim’s screams. He and his driver quickly decided to check it out.

"She sped over there, I jumped out of the vehicle and approached the van, screaming at the man," said James.

Then he says Ewing threatened him.

"He picked up a screwdriver and said I will kill you," said James.

The 45-year-old woman was not injured, and Ewing fled in the minivan.

Ewing is due in bond court Wednesday.